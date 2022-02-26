Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

