PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PLAYSTUDIOS traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 14,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 398,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,100 shares of company stock valued at $613,452 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

