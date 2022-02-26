Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

PLTK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. Playtika has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Playtika by 10,738.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $9,369,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

