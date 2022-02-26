Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Plexus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

