POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of POETF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.74. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

