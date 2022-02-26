Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $26,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

