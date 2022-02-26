Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

PSTX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $214,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.