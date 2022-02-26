Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 3072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,197 shares of company stock worth $4,585,954 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Poshmark by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Poshmark by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.