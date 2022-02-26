PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. PPL has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

