Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Carey Thomas Ford Sells 1,589 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$108,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,519 shares in the company, valued at C$2,012,015.04.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.95. The stock has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

