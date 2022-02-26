Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

PRVA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

