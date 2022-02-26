ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash generating capacity enables the company to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. It reported strong fourth-quarter results backed by higher premiums. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is likely to keep the investment income under pressure. A rising debt level leads to an increase in the company’s interest expenses. Also, weak ROE continues to bother. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.