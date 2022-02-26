Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,389 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCOR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $495,751,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,477,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

