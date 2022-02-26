Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.05.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
