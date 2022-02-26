Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

