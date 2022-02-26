PROG Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. PROG has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

