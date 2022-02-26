PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.53. 754,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get PROG alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PROG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROG by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PROG by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PROG by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.