ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.38 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01.

