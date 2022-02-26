Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $2.56 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001680 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.