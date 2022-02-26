Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Financial Comparison

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 702.60%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus price target of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.88%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96% Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.13 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 6.71 $432.79 million $1.74 36.24

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

