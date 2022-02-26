Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

