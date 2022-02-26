Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $920,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.