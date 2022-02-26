Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 232,876 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,876 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 153.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

