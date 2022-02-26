Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,009 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paya were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.35 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.