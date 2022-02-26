Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 77,876 Shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,876 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 263,900 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

IMCC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. IM Cannabis Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. Equities analysts forecast that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

