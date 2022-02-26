Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lemonade by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $132.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

