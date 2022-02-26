Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 1st

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 1st.

PULM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

