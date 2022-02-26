Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12-month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

