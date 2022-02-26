Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

