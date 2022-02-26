Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

RY opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.98 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $58,895,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,934,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,638,000 after purchasing an additional 439,459 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

