Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.