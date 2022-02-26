Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Increased by Analyst

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.19 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

