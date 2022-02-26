Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.87 on Friday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

