Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reduced by Truist Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.49 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

