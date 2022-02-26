Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.