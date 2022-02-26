Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Raised by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $316.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.