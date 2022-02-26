Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.99 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

