Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

