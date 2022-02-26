QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 613,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,598. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

