Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $189.44 and last traded at $189.44, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.17.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

