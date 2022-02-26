Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QSI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.