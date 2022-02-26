Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QSI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

