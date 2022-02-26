Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Quest Resource worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 36,494 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,171 shares of company stock valued at $541,720. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

