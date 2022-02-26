QuickX Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.89 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $18,262.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

