Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QIPT. boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

QIPT stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

