Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.14 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
