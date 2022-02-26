Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 166,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.