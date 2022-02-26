RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.