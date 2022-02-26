Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $25.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

