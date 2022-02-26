Raymond James Analysts Give Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) a $18.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

SWIR stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $696.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

