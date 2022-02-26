Raymond James Cuts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $52.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.60.

CDNA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CareDx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

