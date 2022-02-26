Raymond James Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $280.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $329.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

